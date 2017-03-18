SAU-Tech chancellor: Aviation hub is 'a gem'

The new chancellor of Southern Arkansas University-Tech toured the school's Airframe building at the Texarkana Regional Airport along with community leaders to learn more about the aviation programs.

Chancellor Jason Morrison, Texarkana Mayor Ruth Penney Bell and Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas, were among those who toured with SAU-Tech Aviation Program Coordinator Bill Archer. The building has classrooms and houses several types of aircraft and engines donated to the program, which began in 2002.

Archer said there aren't as many students in the program as in years past and that the program is looking for ways to increase enrollment.

"We think there's a lot of people who don't have knowledge of the program," he said.

SAU-Tech's program is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration and offers Airframe and power plant maintenance certificates, plus an associate degree in applied science in aviation maintenance technology.

Morrison, who has been chancellor for just over two months, said he considers the facility to be amazing.

"It's a gem," he said. "Right now, it seems to be a hidden gem that people don't know."

Currently, the program serves 55 dual-credit high school students from Texas High, Liberty-Eylau, Pleasant Grove, Arkansas High, Hope, Ashdown and Fouke. When these students graduate from high school, they will have FAA credit hours and can seamlessly transition into the college's certificate programs, which can be completed in three semesters.

"I always recommend students try to go for that associate's degree to give them a leg up," Archer said. "It gives them more opportunity for advancement."

Students who are under the age of 21 when they begin the program are also eligible to receive a free set of tools valued at $4,000 upon completion of the Airframe and power plant maintenance certificate.

"This puts them in their hands when they're ready to work," Archer said of the tools.

Bruggeman said the Airframe program is a vital part of the community, as there is a shortage of these types of mechanics in the area. He added that the job pays well, at a minimum of $60,000 per year.

"We want to do everything we can do to promote this program in high schools as well as in the community," he said. "I will be in contact with school districts on the Texas side and do what I can to promote these programs internally through school districts and also externally."

