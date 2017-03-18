Home / Latest News /
Sheriff: Arkansas man arrested after 39-year-old shot in face
This article was published today at 5:52 p.m.
A 33-year-old Faulkner County man was arrested after another man was shot in the face, authorities said.
Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, a man was found “staggering around” near the Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 1514 US-65 in Twin Groves with a gunshot wound to the face, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Authorities identified McAlton Walker, 39, as the gunshot victim. Walker was taken to a Conway hospital and later transported to a Little Rock hospital, the release said.
Officers arrested a 33-year-old man around 2 p.m. Saturday, the release said.
The incident is under investigation and charges for the man are still pending, the release said.
