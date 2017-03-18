South Carolina goes small, still wins big

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- With half of its strong frontcourt out for the NCAA Tournament, South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley is trying out some different lineups.

Almost everything she tried worked Friday as the top-seeded Gamecocks (28-4) beat No. 16 seed UNC Asheville 90-40 in their biggest victory ever in the NCAA Tournament.

Staley started four guards to join Naismith national player of the year finalist A'ja Wilson. And one of those guards came up big, with Allisha Gray scoring 22 points and pulling down a career high 12 rebounds. All but one of her 11 baskets came inside the lane.

"I was down there, so why not rebound?" Gray said.

The 12 rebounds more than made up for Alaina Coates' SEC leading 10.7 rebounds a game. Coates will miss the NCAAs with an ankle injury.

After starting the game small, Staley decided to go even smaller to start the second quarter, sending Wilson to the bench. Her more inexperienced Gamecocks lineup put the hammer down.

Over the next four minutes, Bianca Cuevas-Moore, getting just her fourth start since conference play started in January, scored 10 points in three minutes as a nine-point lead ballooned to a 36-17 South Carolina advantage. She finished the game with 18 points.

Khalia Webb led UNC Asheville (19-15) with 12 points.

ARIZONA STATE 73,

MICHIGAN STATE 61

Quinn Dornstauder scored 16 points to lead No. 8 seed Arizona State over No. 9 seed Michigan State.

In a matchup between the stingy defense of the Sun Devils (20-12) and the high-power offense of the Spartans, Arizona State won easily. Without a 26-point fourth quarter, it would have been the lowest point total of the season for Michigan State (21-12).

Dornstauder went 6-of-6 from the field and hit all four of her free throws. Sabrina Haines scored 15 points and Reili Richardson added 13 for the Sun Devils.

Tori Jankoska, the nation's 10th leading scorer at 22.5 points a game, scored 26 points, 15 of them in the fourth quarter.

MISSOURI 66,

SOUTH FLORIDA 64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Sierra Michaelis scored 16 points, including the game-winning basket with 0.6 seconds remaining, and Missouri rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat South Florida.

Michaelis had 13 of her points in the second half for the Tigers, who trailed 38-25 at halftime. No. 6 seed Missouri (22-10) scored the first seven points of the third quarter as part of a 12-3 run. The Tigers would eventually tie it at 50-50 on her three-pointer with 7:59 remaining. Kitija Laksa's three-point play gave the Bulls the lead again before the Tigers took the lead on a 12-3 run.

Missouri led 64-61 before Laska tied it with a three-pointer with four seconds left. Michaelis then hit a layup with less than a second remaining to give Missouri the victory.

Arianda Pujol scored 20 points for South Florida (24-9) with 16 coming in the first half. Laksa added 19.

FLORIDA STATE 87,

WESTERN ILLINOIS 66

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Shakayla Thomas scored 23 points and No. 3 seed Florida State beat No. 14 Western Illinois.

Chatrice White came off the bench to score 19 points and grab 14 rebounds while Imani Wright scored 14 for the Seminoles (26-6).

Taylor Higginbotham had 20 points for Western Illinois (26-7).

OREGON STATE 56,

LONG BEACH STATE 55

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Breanna Brown scored 12 points and No. 2 seed Oregon State (30-4) held off feisty No. 15 seed Long Beach State in the final minute to eke out a victory.

Raven Benton had 17 points for Long Beach State (23-11).

The 49ers took the lead on Jessica Gertz's three-pointer with 2:48 left, but Sydney Wiese hit two free throws to put Oregon State back in front 56-55 with 1:07 to go.

CREIGHTON 76, TOLEDO 49

Marissa Janning had 15 of her 19 points in the first quarter and No. 7 seed Creighton built an early lead and went on to rout No. 10 seed Toledo.

Sydney Lamberty added 16 for Creighton (24-7). Mikaela Boyd had 11 points for Toledo (25-9).

