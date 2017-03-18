Southern Cal rallies again, advances

TULSA -- For the second consecutive NCAA Tournament game, Southern California overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to win.

Elijah Stewart hit a late three-pointer for No. 11 seed USC as the Trojans upset sixth-seeded SMU 66-65 on Friday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

USC trailed SMU by 10 in the second half. The Trojans trailed Providence by 17 in the second half of their First Four game on Wednesday night before winning 75-71.

Apparently, they don't know how to quit.

"We just had to keep fighting back," Stewart said. "We've been in those positions before. So we're kind of seasoned to it. And you just can't stop. You just got to keep going."

Stewart had 22 points for the Trojans (26-9), including the game-deciding three with 37 seconds to play.

"We ran the play previously and I was open," Stewart said. "And then we had the media timeout. We discussed it. We ran the same play again and I was open, and I just let muscle memory take place."

Bennie Boatright and Chimezie Metu each added 14 points for USC, which advanced to play third-seeded Baylor in the second round of the East region on Sunday.

SMU's Shake Milton missed a floater at the buzzer that would have won it for the Mustangs.

"There used to be a show on TV when I was little talking about the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat," SMU Coach Tim Jankovich said. "I think it was Wide World of Sports. I can certainly relate to that show right now."

Stewart noticed that SMU wasn't sure what it was going to do in the final sequence.

"I noticed that two players were arguing about who was going to take the last shot," Stewart said. "Usually, when something like that happens, like whoever shoots it, it just messes with you. The floater was short, and I felt like if -- like it could have went either way, honestly. I was just -- I had my eyes closed."

Semi Ojeleye had 24 points and 10 rebounds and Sterling Brown had 17 points for SMU (30-5), which had won 16 consecutive. The Mustangs' last loss had been on Jan. 12.

BAYLOR 91,

NEW MEXICO STATE 73

After two years of surprise early NCAA Tournament exits, Baylor finally broke through.

Al Freeman came off the bench to score 21 points, and the third-seeded Bears defeated No. 14 seed New Mexico State.

Reserve forward Terry Maston scored 19 points, Jo Lual-Acuil scored 16 and Johnathan Motley added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (26-7).

Ian Baker and Braxton Huggins each scored 19 points for New Mexico State (28-6). In the end, Baylor's athletic ability, length and depth were too much for the Aggies to handle. Baylor blocked seven shots.

It looked like Baylor might be headed for another disappointing early exit. Huggins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give New Mexico State a 40-38 lead at the half. The Aggies made 6 of 14 three-pointers before the break to counter Baylor's 55 percent shooting.

Baylor took control for good with a 14-3 run early in the second half that gave the Bears a 58-47 lead and forced a New Mexico State timeout. The Bears held the Aggies to 37 percent shooting after the break.

DUKE 87, TROY 65

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Grayson Allen had 21 points off five three-pointers, Jayson Tatum had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and second-seeded Duke continued its perfect postseason with a victory over Troy.

The Blue Devils (29-7) improved to 34-7 all-time in openers and put this one out of reach early with their three-point shooting.

Jordon Varnado had 18 points to lead 15th-seeded Troy (22-15), which made its first NCAA appearance since 2003.

SOUTH CAROLINA 93, MARQUETTE 73

Sindarius Thornwell had 29 points and 11 rebounds to help seventh-seeded South Carolina beat Marquette in its first NCAA Tournament victory in 44 years.

If the Gamecocks (23-10) want an NCAA winning streak, they will have to beat No. 2 seed Duke, which blew past Troy 87-65 in an earlier game.

Marquette (19-13) gave fans some serious worries in the opening half, going up by 10 points. But the Gamecocks used an 11-0 run midway through the second half to take control.

Jujuan Johnson had 16 points to lead Marquette.

Sports on 03/18/2017