Stabbing said to be threat in downtown Little Rock robbery

Two robbers demanded a man hand over his possessions early Thursday evening in downtown Little Rock, telling him they were "going to stab" him if he didn't, authorities said.

Police say the robbery happened about 6 p.m. at 310 E. Capitol Ave., which is the address of the River Cities Travel Center.

The 37-year-old victim said the two assailants never showed a weapon, though one said he was armed with a knife before demanding that the victim "give us everything or we're going to stab you," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The two left east from the area after getting the man's cash, iPhone and Bluetooth speaker, the report said.

One of the robbers was said to be 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighed about 200 pounds. He was wearing bluejeans and a brown jacket. The report didn't list his race.

The other robber was described as black, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds and was wearing a black jacket and bluejeans.