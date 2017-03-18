BASKETBALL

Lyon’s season comes to an end

Lyon College’s women’s team lost 65-53 to Westmont (Calif.) on Friday in the NAIA Division I Women’s Championship in Billings, Mont.

Leading 49-44 going into the fourth quarter, Westmont outscored Lyon 16-9 to put the game away.

Kayla Sato led Westmont (29-4) with 21 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 8 of 17 from the floor. Aysia Shellmire added 15 points while Lauren McCoy had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Westmont shot 57.4 percent (27 of 47) from the floor, held a 38-22 rebounding edge and held Lyon (28-6) to a 35.6 percent shooting (21 of 59).

Kiara Moore led Lyon with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Elliot Taylor had 11 points and 3 rebounds. Sara Elkins had 10 points and 6 rebounds.

John Brown eliminated by William Woods

Kelsey Scherder made a three-pointer with one second left to lift William Woods (Mo.) to a 64-61 victory over John Brown University on Friday night in the NAIA Women’s Tournament in Billings, Mont.

Trailing 61-58 with 49 seconds left, Willliam Woods’ Peyton Greenlee made a three-pointer to tie the game. Bailey Rollins came up with a steal with 23 seconds left, and six seconds later William Woods called a timeout to set up the final shot.

William Woods moves on to play either Montana State-Northern or Vanguard (Calif.) at 9 p.m. today.

Scherder led William Woods (22-11) with 19 points and six rebounds.

Baily Cameron led John Brown (23-9) with 21 points and eight rebounds. Luize Skrastina had 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Preslea Reece had 11 points.

GYMNASTICS

UA’s Elswick honored

Arkansas gymnast Heather Elswick was named to the SEC Community Service Team for the fourth consecutive year, the league office announced Friday.

Elswick, a senior from Austin, Texas, is vice president of the Arkansas student-athlete advisory committee, a three-time SEC academic honor roll selection and an active participant in community service projects.

Elswick and the Razorbacks compete in the SEC Championships today in Jacksonville, Fla.

SOFTBALL

UAM loses twice on the road

The University of Arkansas at Monticello lost 2-0 and 11-0 to Northwestern Oklahoma State in Alva, Okla., on Friday.

The Cotton Blossoms (14-8, 8-4 GAC) were no-hit in the first game with only McKenzie Rice reaching on a walk. Kendra Coleman (9-2) took the loss, allowing 2 runs on 7 hits while striking out 4.

In the second game, Northwestern Oklahoma (6-20, 4-10) scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to the blowout victory.

Strong pitching lifts Arkansas Tech

Morgan Vaughan pitched a perfect game in the second game of a doubleheader, while Jalissa Gum tossed a shutout in the opener as Arkansas Tech University defeated Southern Nazarene (6-18, 3-11 GAC) 2-0 and 8-0 2-0 and 6-0 at the Chartwells Sports Complex in Russellville.

Vaughan (7-1) lifted the Golden Suns (17-9, 11-3) by striking out 6 in 5 innings with 4 fly outs and 5 ground outs. Ashton Sangster led the offense with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Janie Knowles had a solo home run in the fifth.

OBU swept by East Central

Ouachita Baptist University was swept 3-0 and 2-1 by East Central (Okla.) on Friday in Arkadelphia.

The Lady Tigers (10-16, 4-10 GAC) had two hits in the first game of the doubleheader. East Central (16-10, 7-7) scored two runs in the first inning and one in the seventh.

In the second game, East Central scored the game’s first run when Elanee Allison was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Both teams scored runs in the fourth inning with Sarah Johnson hitting a home run for OBU’s lone score.

BASEBALL

UAM wins doubleheader

The University of Arkansas at Monticello defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 9-0 and 6-1 Friday in Monticello.

In the first game, Andres Rios homered in the bottom of the fifth inning and Guy Halbert added another home run in the eighth.

Grant Black got the victory in the first game, throwing a complete-game shutout. He allowed 4 hits and 1 walk while striking out 9.

In the second game, the Boll Weevils took advantage of an error in the in first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

In the fifth inning, Brady Weiss hit a two-run home run to center field, and Rios had a sacrifice fly to give the Boll Weevils a 6-0 advantage.

Ecclesia, Crowley’s Ridge split pair

The Royals won three games in their four-game series against Crowley’s Ridge after splitting a doubleheader 7-2, 5-3 on Friday. Ecclesia College (17-8) won the opener 7-2 as Daniel O’Brien scattered seven hits over 6.1 innings with a pair of strikeouts. J.T. Stalnaker was 1-for-3 with a pair of RBIs in the win, and Matt Garrison was 1-for-1 with three walks, three runs and a pair of stolen bases. The Royals fell 5-3 in the second game despite out-hitting Crowley’s Ridge 8-5. Stevie Morphew was 2-for-4 with a double and a triple for Ecclesia. Stalnaker was also 2-for-4, and Joey Dawes and Trevor Caldwell each had a double in the loss. On Thursday, the Royals claimed both ends of the twinbill, winning the opener 5-1 as Mason Alexander gave up two hits and struck out seven in a complete-game gem. Morphew doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Dawes homered. The Royals won the nightcap 6-1 as Madison Bates went the distance and struck out five. Ethan Casey had two hits for EC. Garrison walked twice and had two steals.