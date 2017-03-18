Suspect is arrested over February shots in Little Rock

A man was arrested Thursday on charges stemming from a shooting at a Little Rock gas station in early February, police said.

Officers arrived at the Mapco gas station at 8818 Kanis Road around 10:50 p.m. on Feb. 1 after getting a call about gunfire, police reported.

Police reviewed security footage and saw a gray 2008 Honda Accord at one of the pumps while a silver 2011 Chevrolet Camaro pulled up next to it, according to a report. A gunman was seen getting out of the Camaro and walking toward the Accord, police said.

The gunman then walked back toward his car before firing at the other vehicle, police said. Both cars sped off, and a 34-year-old man later was treated at Arkansas Children's Hospital for a gunshot wound in his wrist, police said.

Stacy Moore, 25, of Monticello was arrested in the shooting around 3:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1100 block of York Street, according to a police report.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail on charges of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, possession of a firearm by certain persons and terroristic threatening, all felonies.

A court date is set for Thursday.