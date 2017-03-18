Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 18, 2017, 10:28 a.m.

Two men wounded in legs in Little Rock gunfire

By Scott Carroll

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Little Rock police are investigating after two men were shot Friday night.

Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to 16th and Peyton streets, a residential area west of South Cedar Street. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said police found two men who had leg wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Moore said police had no description of a shooter. He said investigators did not believe the men shot each other.

Further details were not immediately available.

No arrests had been made late Friday.

