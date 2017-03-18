Two men wounded in legs in Little Rock gunfire
Little Rock police are investigating after two men were shot Friday night.
Officers were called about 8:30 p.m. to 16th and Peyton streets, a residential area west of South Cedar Street. Department spokesman officer Steve Moore said police found two men who had leg wounds. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
Moore said police had no description of a shooter. He said investigators did not believe the men shot each other.
Further details were not immediately available.
No arrests had been made late Friday.
