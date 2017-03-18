U.S. to appeal ruling against 2nd travel ban

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's administration filed court papers Friday hoping to salvage its second version of a travel ban after two judges in separate cases this week found that it probably violated the Constitution.

The Justice Department filed papers in federal court in Maryland, setting up a new legal showdown in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in Richmond, Va.

This week, federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland issued orders against the travel ban, finding that it violated the First Amendment by disfavoring a particular religion. If the Justice Department had appealed the Hawaii order, the case would have gone to the same San Francisco-based appeals court that rejected an earlier version of the travel ban.

William Jay, a former Justice Department lawyer specializing in appellate cases, said the government may have a very simple reason for challenging the Maryland case first: The judge there issued a preliminary injunction, which is more easily appealed in federal courts than temporary restraining orders like the one issued in Hawaii.

[U.S. immigration: Data visualization of selectedimmigration statistics, U.S. border map]

There may be another strategic reason to challenge the Maryland case first, said University of Richmond law professor Kevin Walsh.

In Richmond, Walsh said, "the government has the benefit of a fresh set of eyes, unclouded by a precedent of the prior order."

He added that a ruling reversing the Maryland injunction could "cast doubt on the enforceability in the 4th Circuit of the Hawaii judge's order that purports to reach nationwide."

But Walsh cautioned that if the administration were to win its case in Richmond, that could, at least in theory, set up a confusing situation in which the travel ban was enforced in one part of the country but not another.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]

Critics of the executive order call it an attempt to fulfill President Donald Trump's campaign promise to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the United States. The administration denies it is a Muslim ban and says the order aims to prevent terrorism by blocking visitors from terror-prone countries where screening of individuals seeking U.S. visas may not be effective.

Omar Jadwat, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer representing plaintiffs in the Maryland case, said the president's executive order "has fared miserably in the courts, and for good reason -- it violates fundamental provisions of our Constitution. We look forward to defending this careful and well-reasoned decision in the appeals court."

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, ruled against the first version of Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program and temporarily barring visitors from seven majority-Muslim countries: Libya, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. A three-judge panel found that executive order violated the due process rights of people who had previously been approved to visit the United States.

In response to the legal setback, the White House crafted a new version that dropped Iraq from the list of countries and exempted holders of valid visas and green cards.

But the new version also quickly ran afoul of the courts.

In Hawaii, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson's 43-page ruling used the public statements of the president and his senior advisers to conclude that there was a "strong likelihood of success" that opponents of the travel ban would be able to prove it violates the Constitution.

The First Amendment prohibits any "law respecting an establishment of religion," meaning the government must remain neutral among religions -- or between religions and nonreligion -- and not favor or disfavor a particular faith.

The Justice Department has said it will continue to defend the president's order in court, and Trump vowed to take the fight to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

A Section on 03/18/2017