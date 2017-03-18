ADVERTISEMENT
Home /
This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
Arkansas coach Mike Anderson and the Razorbacks' bench watch during an SEC Tournament game against Kentucky on Sunday, March 12, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Watch as Mike Anderson previews Arkansas' second-round matchup with North Carolina.
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Comments on: VIDEO: Mike Anderson previews North Carolina
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.