3 drivers die in state crashes

Three Arkansas men died and three people were hurt in crashes on state roadways Friday, the Arkansas State Police reported.

Boyd Estes, 78, of Mammoth Spring in Fulton County died in a single-vehicle accident on Arkansas 175 north of Hardy on Friday night.

The 2000 Buick LeSabre that Estes was driving went off the road in a curve and struck a tree about 8 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the state police.

It was raining at the time of the Sharp County accident, state police reported.

Around 5:45 p.m. Friday, a Huntsville man was killed and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Arkansas 45 in Washington County, according to a state police report.

A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 17-year-old was eastbound on the highway, when the pickup crossed the centerline and hit a westbound 1995 Ford F150 driven by Billy Gene Keys, 52, of Huntsville. The F150 overturned, and Keys was killed, according to the report.

After the Silverado hit the oncoming pickup, a 2014 Nissan Altima that was traveling west hit the Silverado, state police said.

The driver of the Altima, 27-year-old Alexander Noel Barksdale of Huntsville, and the teenage driver of the Silverado were both injured, according to the report, which did not identify the teen. At least one of the injured was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville for treatment.

State police reported that the weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash.

On Friday morning, a Booneville man died and another was injured after the vehicle they were in rolled over.

Allen Pumphrey, 66, was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer north on Arkansas 23 south of Booneville, in Logan County, around 9 a.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, hit a ditch and then rolled over, according to a state police report. Pumphrey was killed.

Micheal Horton, 29, of Booneville, a passenger in the Explorer, was hurt and was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, the report said.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police said.

Metro on 03/19/2017