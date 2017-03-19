Arkansas State to introduce Louisville's Balado as new coach

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has scheduled a news conference to introduce Louisville assistant coach Mike Balado as the new head coach of the Red Wolves.

The university said in a Sunday news release that the news conference will be Monday morning on the ASU campus.

Balado has spent the past four seasons at Louisville, which is 25-8 and the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional going into a Sunday game against Michigan.

Balado replaces Grant McCasland, who resigned Monday to become head coach at the University of North Texas after leading ASU to a 20-12 record in his only season at ASU.