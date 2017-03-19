Home / Latest News /
Arkansas State to introduce Louisville's Balado as new coach
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:34 a.m.
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has scheduled a news conference to introduce Louisville assistant coach Mike Balado as the new head coach of the Red Wolves.
The university said in a Sunday news release that the news conference will be Monday morning on the ASU campus.
Balado has spent the past four seasons at Louisville, which is 25-8 and the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional going into a Sunday game against Michigan.
Balado replaces Grant McCasland, who resigned Monday to become head coach at the University of North Texas after leading ASU to a 20-12 record in his only season at ASU.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas State to introduce Louisville's Balado as new coach
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.