AT THE POST

DAY 40 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 36,000

TOTAL HANDLE $10,752,313

ON-TRACK HANDLE $2,208,272

PICK-5 PAYOUT $21,622.10

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Javier Castellano won three races. In addition to winning the Rebel Stakes, he won the second race with Warrior's Club ($7) and the 11th race with Leofric ($11.60). Trainer Brad Cox won the third race with Be A Factor ($5.80) and the 11th race with Leofric.

FINAL FURLONG

Gary Stevens, the Hall of Fame jockey who has undergone knee and hip replacements during the past decade, won the sixth race for Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg with long shot Love That Lute ($37.60). Stevens also rode for Van Berg in the Rebel, guiding 62-1 shot Appalachian Gem to a seventh-place finish in the 11-horse field. It was announced back in December that Stevens planned to ride full time at Oaklawn in 2017, but a hip replacement procedure derailed that idea. .... The infield was open to fans for the first time this season. Oaklawn plans to open it for each of the final four Saturdays of the season, weather permitting.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Sports on 03/19/2017