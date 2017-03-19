Home /
Daryl Macon: No comment on future
By Bob Holt
This article was published today at 9:43 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Daryl Macon, a junior from Little Rock, didn't want to talk about next season after the game.
Asked his thoughts on the program moving forward, Macon said, "No comment."
That prompted a follow-up question about whether he was planning to come back to Arkansas for his senior season and Macon said, "No comment."
Macon then was asked if might leave the program after this season?
"I never said that," he said. "Can we not ask that question? I don’t want to talk about that.
"We just lost a game and you’re going to ask me am I’m coming back? C’mon man. I don’t want to answer that question."
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Daryl Macon: No comment on future
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.