Sunday, March 19, 2017, 9:48 p.m.

Daryl Macon: No comment on future

By Bob Holt

This article was published today at 9:43 p.m.

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas' Daryl Macon drives around North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks Sunday March 19, 2017 during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Daryl Macon, a junior from Little Rock, didn't want to talk about next season after the game.

Asked his thoughts on the program moving forward, Macon said, "No comment."

That prompted a follow-up question about whether he was planning to come back to Arkansas for his senior season and Macon said, "No comment."

Macon then was asked if might leave the program after this season?

"I never said that," he said. "Can we not ask that question? I don’t want to talk about that.

"We just lost a game and you’re going to ask me am I’m coming back? C’mon man. I don’t want to answer that question."

