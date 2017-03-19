Filly put down after spill

Exquisite Bling, a 3-year-old gray filly trained by Daniele Durham, was euthanized on the track after the fifth race at Oaklawn Park on Saturday afternoon.

The filly stumbled during the mid-stretch run of the 6-furlong race, tossing veteran rider Glenn Corbett to the ground and suffering a fractured right front leg.

Exquisite Bling was in contention for most of the race and had just moved into second place behind eventual winner Sameeha when she broke down. No other horses fell during the accident, but Sizzle Factor appeared to have stepped on Exquisite Bling after she fell.

Exquisite Bling was owned by Lewis Hall of Hall's Family Trust. It was Exquisite Bling's fourth race and third at Oaklawn Park this season.

Corbett, who was thrown over Exquisite Bling's head, walked away from the incident and rode in the sixth race, his last scheduled mount of the day.

-- Tim Cooper

Sports on 03/19/2017