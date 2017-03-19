North Little Rock Fire Department chief dies

The North Little Rock Fire Department announced Sunday that its chief, a longtime fireman, had died.

Fire Chief Jim Murphy came out of retirement 2 1/2 years ago to head the fire department, the agency said on Facebook. Prior to his time as fire chief, Murphy had been in fire service for 32 years, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

“He will be greatly missed,” the fire department said.

Read Monday’s Democrat-Gazette for full details.