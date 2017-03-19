Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock Fire Department chief dies
This article was published today at 3:58 p.m.
The North Little Rock Fire Department announced Sunday that its chief, a longtime fireman, had died.
Fire Chief Jim Murphy came out of retirement 2 1/2 years ago to head the fire department, the agency said on Facebook. Prior to his time as fire chief, Murphy had been in fire service for 32 years, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
“He will be greatly missed,” the fire department said.
Read Monday’s Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: North Little Rock Fire Department chief dies
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.