PB police say man found shot in car

Pine Bluff police were investigating a homicide Saturday after the death of a man who was found sitting in a car with gunshot wounds.

Officers went to a residential area near 27th and South Cherry streets after receiving reports of gunshots in the area, according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

David Ibemesi, 30, was found unresponsive in a car and was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, where he died from his gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Authorities said it appeared Ibemesi was shot at a different location, and the car had coasted into the front yard of a home on the 2700 block of South Cherry Street.

Police had not identified any suspects Saturday, according to the release, which did not specify when the shooting is believed to have happened or when Ibemesi was found. Attempts to reach Pine Bluff police for more information were unsuccessful.

The shooting is the fifth homicide in Pine Bluff this year, according to the release.

Metro on 03/19/2017