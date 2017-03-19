Streamline takes advantage of favorite's mishaps

HOT SPRINGS -- Streamline trainer Brian Williamson could not have asked for a better trip in the Grade II Azeri Stakes Saturday afternoon. The same can not be said of 1-5 favorite Terra Promessa.

Streamline, a 5-year-old mare, won for the first time since December of 2015 edging Eskenformoney by a length in the $350,000 race for fillies and mares 4 years old and up.

Out of the gate at 12-1 and with Chris Landeros on board, Streamline remained second behind 22-1 shot She Mabee Wild before taking the lead at the 6-furlong marker. Despite some pressure from Eskenformoney in the final furlong, Streamline never faltered.

"The favorite looked like it had a tough trip while we had a great trip," said Williamson, whose horse started on the far outside in the seven-horse field. "The jock did a great job and I think we got a little lucky. We are ecstatic about it."

Terra Promessa was coming off back-to-back victories in the Grade III $150,00 Bayakoa on Feb. 18 and the 125,000 Pippin on Jan. 14, but the 4-year-old Curlin filly was bottled in on the rail by Streamline and She Mabee Wild on the front and by Eskenformoney and Power of Snunner to her outside.

"She just didn't show up," said Terra Promessa jockey Irad Ortiz, who eventually finished fifth.

"The outside post was kind of in our favor today," Landeros said. "I thought Irad was going to go a little bit with his horse. ... Terra Promessa had the inside and we took advantage of it. She runs hard every time. She deserves a chance every single race."

Eskenformoney, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Javier Castellano, turned in a stalking trip and was slowing gaining to the outside at the wire. She finished a half-length ahead Tiger Moth, who started last but rallied four-wide into the lane to finish third.

Streamline paid $26.60, 9.40 and 19.60. Eskenformoney paid 5.60 and 12.40. Tiger Moth, sent off at 32-1, paid 45.40 to show. Early leader She Mabee Wild faded to last.

"I didn't want to be too far out of it today," Castellano said. "With that kind of horse you have to be involved in the race, and she did. She gave me good run and the speed carried all the way."

Streamline earned $210,000 for owners Nancy Vanier and Cartwright Thorougbreds. Streamline has now hit the board in 16 of her 17 lifetime races and in all seven of her trips at Oaklawn Park. It was, however, Streamline's first victory in her last nine races.

"We were happy with some of the places last year," said Williamson, whose horse finished third in the Azeri in 2016 behind Call Pat and Untapable. "It's an awesome feeling. She shows up for every race. And it doesn't matter what the surface is. She always shows up."

Sports on 03/19/2017