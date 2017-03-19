Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 19, 2017, 12:17 p.m.

Teen held in shooting death of Arkansas man, 42

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in the Friday shooting death of a 42-year-old man in Pope County.

The Pope County sheriff's office responded to a call of a shooting Friday afternoon in the area off Oak Meadows Road in Dover.

In a news release Saturday morning, the agency identified Ronald Dean Esserman Jr. of Dover as the victim.

Authorities said Nathaniel Z. Symonds of Dover was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Esserman's death.

Symonds was being held Saturday in the Pope County jail, the release said.

A court hearing was set for Monday morning.

Dover, a town of 1,387 residents, is about 10 miles north of Russellville.

Metro on 03/19/2017

Print Headline: Teen held in death of Dover man, 42

Arkansas Online