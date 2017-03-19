UConn (108 in a row) opens with rout of Albany

STORRS, Conn. -- Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams didn't play big roles for UConn on last season's national championship team.

The UConn forwards sent a message during Saturday's 116-55 first-round rout of Albany that they plan to lead the team in the quest for a fifth consecutive title.

Collier scored 24 points, Williams had 20 and each pulled down 10 rebounds to help the top seed to the program's 108th consecutive victory and 25th consecutive in the NCAA Tournament.

Kia Nurse, who missed the last four games of the regular season with an ankle injury, also scored 24 points. The junior guard was 6-for-7 from three-point range for the Huskies (33-0), who haven't lost in the first round since 1993.

"The rest of the team is going to feed off of what we do, whether that's positive or negative," Williams said. "So we have to make sure that if we're going to say something we have to be doing it too. And we have to lead by example."

Imani Tate had 19 points and Jessica Fequiere scored 16 to lead Albany, which ends the season at 21-12.

UConn opened each of the first three quarters with 9-0 runs. The Huskies hit 62 percent of their shots and outscored Albany 52-18 in the lane.

"That first three or four minutes of the second half I think kind of ended the game for all intents and purposes,' " UConn Coach Geno Auriemma said.

Collier had 13 first-quarter points and hit a layup and foul shot that gave the Huskies their first double-digit lead at 23-12. UConn led 37-18 after 10 minutes, with 20 points coming in the paint. Collier had 18 points by halftime and Williams added 16 to extend the lead to 58-32.

Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 points and added 6 assists for the Huskies and Katie Lou Samuelson had 15 points and a career-high 9 assists.

SYRACUSE 85, IOWA STATE 65

Brittney Sykes scored 28 points and Alexis Peterson added 25 to lead eighth-seeded Syracuse to a victory over Iowa State.

Freshman Gabby Cooper added a season-high 24 points, all from three-point range, for the Orange (22-10), who will face top-seeded UConn on Monday in a rematch of last year's national championship game.

Seanna Johnson hit 7 of her 10 shots and had 21 points for Iowa State, which finishes its season at 18-13.

Iowa State actually outscored Syracuse 57-52 over the final three quarters, but the game was decided in the first 10 minutes.

Cooper opened the scoring with a three-pointer and had 5 of them in the first 7 minutes as the Orange ran out to a 17-3 lead.

OREGON 71, TEMPLE 70

DURHAM, N.C. -- Ruthy Hebard hit a jumper with 5.5 seconds remaining to lift Oregon past Temple.

Hebard finished with 23 points and Sabrina Ionescu added 16 points to help the 10th-seeded Ducks (21-13) win a wild game that had three lead changes in the final 30 seconds and advance to Monday night's second round.

Alliya Butts scored 28 points and Feyonda Fitzgerald added 16 for the seventh-seeded Owls (24-8). Fitzgerald put Temple up 70-69 with a jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Oregon called a timeout and worked the ball in to Hebard, who hit the go-ahead jumper from the edge of the lane.

Fitzgerald then raced coast-to-coast but Hebard got a piece of her last-gasp layup attempt at the buzzer.

Duke 94, Hampton 31

Rebecca Greenwell had 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Duke routed Hampton in the first round.

Freshman Leaonna Odom added a season-best 23 points, while Lexie Brown and Oderah Chidom finished with 11 apiece for the second-seeded Blue Devils (28-5).

Duke held the 15th-seeded Pirates to 18 percent shooting and allowed just one field goal during the second quarter, outscoring Hampton 31-2 during that period to push the lead well into the 30s.

Jephany Brown had 18 points to lead Hampton (20-13).

UCLA 83, BOISE STATE 56

LOS ANGELES -- Monique Billings scored 19 points and Jordin Canada had 15 points and 16 assists to help fourth-seeded UCLA roll to an 83-56 victory over Boise State.

The Bruins (24-8) opened the game with a 15-0 run and were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.

Kennedy Burke and Nicole Kornet each added 14 points for the Bruins.

The victory snapped a 10-game winning streak for Boise State (25-8).

Guard Brooke Pahukoa 13 points for Boise State, but the Broncos' leading scorer hit only one of 11 three-point attempts. Riley Lupfer matched her with 13 points.

UCLA shot 58.2 percent for the game, to Boise State's 30.0 percent.

