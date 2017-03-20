1 of 2 shot men in Little Rock named by police
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
A Little Rock police report released Sunday identified one of two men injured in a Friday night shooting.
Police found John Vines, 45, of Little Rock with a gunshot wound on one of his knees, sitting on the concrete steps at 4321 West 16th St., according to the report.
Officers were called to the shooting at 8:31 p.m. Friday, according to the report.
Vines told police he and another man had been shot, and the other victim left heading north on Peyton Street, police said.
The second victim, who was not identified in the report, was found sitting on a gutter at Peyton and West 13th streets, according to the report.
Both victims did not direct police toward a crime scene, and Vines told police he did not see the shooter, according to the report.
The two victims were taken to local hospitals, and police previously said the two did not have life-threatening injuries.
Metro on 03/20/2017
Print Headline: Police beat
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 1 of 2 shot men in Little Rock named by police
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.