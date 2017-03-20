Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:20 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

1 of 2 shot men in Little Rock named by police

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A Little Rock police report released Sunday identified one of two men injured in a Friday night shooting.

Police found John Vines, 45, of Little Rock with a gunshot wound on one of his knees, sitting on the concrete steps at 4321 West 16th St., according to the report.

Officers were called to the shooting at 8:31 p.m. Friday, according to the report.

Vines told police he and another man had been shot, and the other victim left heading north on Peyton Street, police said.

The second victim, who was not identified in the report, was found sitting on a gutter at Peyton and West 13th streets, according to the report.

Both victims did not direct police toward a crime scene, and Vines told police he did not see the shooter, according to the report.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals, and police previously said the two did not have life-threatening injuries.

Metro on 03/20/2017

Print Headline: Police beat

