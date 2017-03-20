Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

1 person hurt in afternoon shooting in Little Rock, police say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 5:32 p.m.

At least one person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting in Little Rock, police said.

About 5:30 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department said officers were on the scene near the Taco Bell at 6223 Colonel Glenn Road.

Police dispatch records show the call about a shooting at that location came in about 4:30 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

