Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket

A Monroe County man claimed $350,000 Monday after buying a $10 scratch-off Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket in Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Winner Lemiles Owens Jr. of Roe told lottery officials he would use his prize money for home improvements. Owens won the game’s top prize with his ticket; prizes range from $10 to $350,000.

Owens bought the Jumbo Bucks Bonus instant scratch-off at Dodge’s at 207 W. 22nd St. in Stuttgart, the release said. The convenience store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,500, on the ticket’s sale.