Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 4:13 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.

lemiles-owens

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Lemiles Owens

In photos: $1 million+ lottery winners

Click here for larger versions

A Monroe County man claimed $350,000 Monday after buying a $10 scratch-off Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket in Stuttgart, according to a news release.

Winner Lemiles Owens Jr. of Roe told lottery officials he would use his prize money for home improvements. Owens won the game’s top prize with his ticket; prizes range from $10 to $350,000.

Owens bought the Jumbo Bucks Bonus instant scratch-off at Dodge’s at 207 W. 22nd St. in Stuttgart, the release said. The convenience store will receive a 1 percent commission, or $3,500, on the ticket’s sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man wins $350,000 off $10 lottery ticket

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online