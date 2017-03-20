Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lawmakers approve plan to reinstate voter ID law
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:52 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas lawmakers have approved a measure requiring voters to show photo identification before casting a ballot, sending to the governor's desk a requirement that was struck down as unconstitutional more than two years ago.
The House had already approved a previous version of the legislation. On Monday, it signed off on changes added by the Senate that allow voters without identification to cast a provisional ballot if they sign a sworn statement.
The Arkansas Legislature enacted a similar voter ID law in 2013, but the measure was struck by the state Supreme Court the following year. The bill was aimed at addressing some justices' argument that the restriction needed two-thirds legislative approval.
