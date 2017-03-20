Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit tree, overturns

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 1:58 p.m.

An Arkansas woman died Sunday of injuries she sustained after her vehicle ran off a highway, hit a tree and overturned in Garland County earlier this month, officials said.

Karrie Langston, 46, of Jessieville was driving east on Arkansas 192 near Mountain Pine around 6:45 p.m. March 9, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Her vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet, left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, police said.

Langston was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Sunday. No one else was injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the accident.

Langston's death is the 95th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit tree, overturns

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online