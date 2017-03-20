Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit tree, overturns

An Arkansas woman died Sunday of injuries she sustained after her vehicle ran off a highway, hit a tree and overturned in Garland County earlier this month, officials said.

Karrie Langston, 46, of Jessieville was driving east on Arkansas 192 near Mountain Pine around 6:45 p.m. March 9, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Her vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet, left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, police said.

Langston was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Sunday. No one else was injured in the wreck, police said.

Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the accident.

Langston's death is the 95th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.