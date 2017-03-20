Home / Latest News /
Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit tree, overturns
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 1:58 p.m.
An Arkansas woman died Sunday of injuries she sustained after her vehicle ran off a highway, hit a tree and overturned in Garland County earlier this month, officials said.
Karrie Langston, 46, of Jessieville was driving east on Arkansas 192 near Mountain Pine around 6:45 p.m. March 9, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Her vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet, left the road, struck a tree and rolled over, police said.
Langston was taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where she was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Sunday. No one else was injured in the wreck, police said.
Conditions were reportedly cloudy and wet at the time of the accident.
Langston's death is the 95th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas woman dies after vehicle hit tree, overturns
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.