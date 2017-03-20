Home / Latest News /
FBI director: Agency probing links between Russia, Trump associates
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:40 a.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — FBI Director James Comey confirmed Monday that the bureau is investigating possible links and coordination between Russia and associates of President Donald Trump as part of a broader probe of Russian interference in last year's presidential election.
The revelation, and the first public confirmation of an investigation that began last summer, came at the outset of Comey's opening statement in a congressional hearing examining Russian meddling and possible connections between Moscow and Trump's campaign.
He acknowledged that the FBI does not ordinarily discuss ongoing investigations but said he'd been authorized to do so given the extreme public interest in this case.
"This work is very complex, and there is no way for me to give you a timetable for when it will be done," Comey told the House Intelligence Committee.
Under questioning from the committee's top Democrat, Rep. Adam Schiff, he also publicly contradicted a series of tweets from Trump that declared the Republican candidate's phones had been ordered tapped by President Barack Obama during the campaign.
"I have no confirmation that supports those tweets, and we have looked carefully inside the FBI," Comey said. The same was true, he added, of the Justice Department.
He also disputed allegations that British intelligence services were involved in the wiretapping.
Comey was the latest government official to reject Trump's claims, made without any evidence, that Obama had wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the campaign. Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican and chairman of the House intelligence committee, also rejected it earlier in the hearing.
Comey was testifying along with National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers.
Trump took to Twitter before the hearing began, accusing Democrats of making up allegations about his campaign associates' contact with Russia during the election. He said Congress and the FBI should be going after media leaks and maybe even Hillary Clinton instead.
"The real story that Congress, the FBI and others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now!" Trump tweeted early Monday as news coverage on the Russia allegations dominated the morning's cable news.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: FBI director: Agency probing links between Russia, Trump associates
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
BOLTAR says... March 20, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Guess what! The hearing reveals Trump is a massive liar, and Trey "Benghazi Whip" Gowdy is exclusively focused on how angry Gowdy is the American people found out the National Security Advisor was a secret agent of a foreign power, causing Trump to fire him (although Trump already knew he was lying).
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARMNAR says... March 20, 2017 at 11:02 a.m.
Here we go.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ARMNAR says... March 20, 2017 at 11:06 a.m.
My buddy Greg: "I can't remember where I heard it, but I swear a number of people were quite passionate that "a person who is under investigation by the FBI should not be allowed to run for President!"
These people were screaming this repeatedly at rallies as I remember it.
Remind me who those people were?
What are they saying today?"
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... March 20, 2017 at 11:16 a.m.
Agree Armnar. It's like the Christians in TX including the AG who scream and holler over a "prayer room" in Frisco ISD that's frequented by Muslims. When the school district points out that the room is open to all students of all faiths but that Christian students just don't take advantage of it, the Christians have no response to the point. I've watched all sorts of deflections on this topic because when it comes down to it, the issue is about to get REALLY messy for them.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.