COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 20-25

Spring-Break Days at Heifer Ranch

PERRYVILLE — Spring-Break Days at Heifer Ranch, 55 Heifer Road, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Guests can drop in at the Visitor Center, shop in the International Gift Shop, interact with the animals in the show barn, step into fields of organic vegetables and stroll through the homes in the ranch’s Global Village. Kids can participate in a scavenger hunt to collect colorful souvenirs as they complete activities. Admission is free, and lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome. Kids must be chaperoned by an adult. For more information, email reservations@heifer.org or call (501) 889-5124.

March 22

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

March 23

QuickBooks Online Workshops

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present two workshops for QuickBooks Online users at Arkansas Tech University. QuickBooks Online for Beginners will meet from 9 a.m. to noon, and QuickBooks Online Day-to-Day Basics will meet from 1-4 p.m. Computers will be provided for use. The cost per session is $65. Registration is required by Wednesday by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

March 25

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the center’s community-service programs, at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

Munchin’ on Main

MORRILTON — Munchin’ on Main — a city market, kids activities and live music — will take place Saturday. Market booths are available for $25. Five food trucks from Northwest Arkansas will set up on Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Morrilton Depot Museum, for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5-8 p.m., while supplies last. Live music featuring Matt Stell and other local artists will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, call Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or follow Main Street Morrilton on Facebook.

ONGOING

How I Learned to Drive

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association and the Lantern Theatre will present How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. today and March 26 at the Lantern Theatre. Geneva Galloway will direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is rated R for adult content. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at conwayarts.org.

Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is Monday. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society Meeting

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — The Arkansas River Valley Audubon Society will meet at 7 p.m. March 27 in the Stables Classroom of the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute. The program — What Are Parasites, and Why Do We Care? — will be presented by Wilbur Owen, retired professor of biology who taught at the University of Central Arkansas. Refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend. For directions to the institute, call (501) 977-3899.

North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon

CONWAY — The North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the Centennial Valley Country Club Events Center, 1600 Centennial Club Drive. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas surgeon general. Honorees will be recognized in various categories. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. To register for the luncheon, call the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 327-7788 or visit web.conwaychamber.org/events/North-Metro-Healthcare-Awards-Luncheon-1692/details. For more information, contact Ed Linck at ed@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5404.

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Fundraiser

CONWAY — Shucked Surf & Turf Shack, 2480 Sanders Road, will donate a portion of its sales all day March 30 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Arkansas Division, in honor of blood-cancer survivors and area children and adults who are battling blood cancers. Proceeds will benefit blood-cancer patients and research in Arkansas. The restaurant’s hours Thursday are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, call the restaurant at (501) 358-6767.

Sally Barris Concert

CONWAY — Sally Barris will perform at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Faulkner County Library. Barris is a Nashville songwriter who has had songs covered by Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, and Trisha Yearwood and Keith Urban. Barris is also part of the trio The Waymores. Her new CD is The Road in Me. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Zine-Making Workshop

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library and the University of Central Arkansas will present a free zine-making workshop at 4 p.m. April 3 at the Faulkner County Library. Participants will create a zine, or mini magazine, to express what they believe it means to be a citizen. The zines will be displayed at a Zinefest from 3-6 p.m. April 14 at UCA Downtown. The workshop is appropriate for adults and for children who have supervision, and materials will be provided. To RSVP, visit uca.edu/go/zinemaking, or contact the library at (501) 327-7482 or nancy@fcl.org.

UCA Dixieland Jazz Band Concert

CONWAY — The UCA Dixieland Jazz concert planned for Mardi Gras and canceled because of bad weather has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. April 4. The band, under the direction of Jackie Lamar, includes Johnathan Hufford, Kaitlyn Ledet, Brandon Lugo, Lamar, Anna McAfee, Jacob Wayman, Cameron Thompson, Brandon Marlin, Jake Gatlin and Jeremy Landry. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Annie at UCA

CONWAY — The Tony Award-winning production of Annie will make a stop at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. April 4. Tickets are $30 to $40 for the general public and $10 for children and UCA students with a valid UCA ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Julia Dossett Morgan at (501) 852-7889 or jmorgan@uca.edu.

Fashion Gala

FAIRFIELD BAY — The 24th annual Fashion Gala, presented by the Xi Gamma Kappa chapter, will begin at 1 p.m. April 6 at St. Francis Parish Hall, 250 Woodlawn Drive. Prizes will be on display, and raffle tickets will be available for purchase. The style show will feature models wearing spring and summer fashions offered by local businesses. Pat Cash of Mountain View will be the narrator. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased from any chapter member or by calling Kathi at (501) 884-4335 or Shirley at (501) 650-2610.

Maumelle Chamber Casino Night

MAUMELLE — The Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce invites Maumelle area businesses and residents to its fourth annual Casino Night from 7-10 p.m. April 7 at the Maumelle Country Club. The event will include 10 gaming tables with professional dealers, as well as live and silent auctions. Tickets include heavy appetizers, one drink ticket and $100 in chips, and there will be a cash bar and a chip buy-in. Cocktail attire is requested. Tickets are $40 in advance or $45 at the door. For more information or to order tickets, contact the chamber at macc@maumellechamber.com or (501) 851-9700, or visit www.maumellechamber.com.

Benefit Wrestling Event

MAUMELLE — Championship Wrestling of Arkansas, sponsored by Mid States Promotions, will hold its second Wrestle Raise event April 8 at the Maumelle Event Center, 10910 Maumelle Blvd. in North Little Rock. Bell time is 7 p.m. A VIP meet and greet will begin at 5:40 p.m. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Scott Montgomery family of Greenbrier, who lost everything in a house fire Dec. 28. WWE Hall of Famer and former Mid-South North American Heavyweight Champion “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan will be the headliner. He will team with Americos to battle Genetic Perfection in a tag-team bout. Also on the card is NWA World Heavyweight Champion Tim Storm of Pine Bluff. He will defend the title against “Loverboy” Matt Riviera of Russellville. Tickets are available at www.cwatickets.com or by calling (479) 518-4191. For more information, email cwatickets@gmail.com.

Main Street Mutt Strutt

MORRILTON — The Main Street Mutt Strutt, a 1-mile walk-n-wag, will begin at 10 a.m. April 8 in the historic downtown district. The event will include pet contests and prizes, and Barkin’ Bingo. Registration by March 30 is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. To register, go to www.mainstreetmorrilton.org. Proceeds will benefit the local Jr. Main Street Scholarship Fund and local animal-rescue organizations. For more information, contact Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or mainstreetmorrilton@gmail.com.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

Risen From Silence

CONWAY — The Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas will sponsor Risen From Silence from 6:30-9 p.m. April 20 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 514 E. Sixth St., to celebrate survivors of domestic violence and remember those who died. D.J. Williams will be the guest speaker. The evening will include food, drinks, live music, a silent auction and the Silent Witness display. Tickets are $50 in advance or $75 at the door, and $275 for a table of six. Sponsorships are $500 each, which includes two tickets. To RSVP or become a sponsor, contact Barbara Jackson at bjackson72@me.com. For more information, call (479) 857-0715.

Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament

HEBER SPRINGS — The Relay for Life Open Disc Golf Tournament will take place April 22 at the Mossy Bluff Disc Golf Course. The entry fee is $40 for a team of two players. Each player will receive a free disc, snacks and a chance to win door prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to preregister, call Derek at (501) 206-8425.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will begin at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Freedom Express will perform. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction

HEBER SPRINGS — The Hobo Shindig Garbage Can Dinner and Auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. May 6 at St. Albert Catholic Church, 21 Park Road. A prize will be given for the best hobo costume. Tickets are $15 each, two for $25 or $40 for a family from the same household. For tickets or more information, call (501) 362-9450 or (501) 250-5668.

Sacred Heart School Bazaar

MORRILTON — The Sacred Heart School Bazaar will be June 2 and 3 at the school, 106 N. St Joseph St. Activities will include a midway featuring kiddie-land games, bingo, a ham and bacon stand, a silent/online auction, a Baggo tournament and more. This year’s raffle grand prize is a 2017 Ford F-150 4x2 SuperCrew. The drawing for raffle prizes, including a $1,000 vacation voucher, will be June 3. A spaghetti/sausage and turkey/dressing dinner will be served in the school gym from 5-8 p.m. June 3, with carryout dinners available. For more information, contact Sacred Heart School at (501) 354-8113 or visit www.sacredheartmorrilton.org.

