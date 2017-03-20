COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

March 20

Art Demonstration

MOUNT IDA — Jan Briggs will show how to use products of nature as tools to make paintings in a demonstration at 2 p.m. at the Ouachita Artists Gallery and Studio. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 867-3115.

Animals at the Library

BRYANT/BENTON — The Natural History Educational Company of the Midsouth will present an animal presentation at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library in Bryant and at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library in Benton. Because of the nature of the presentation and the presence of live animals, the event is reserved for ages 5 and older. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Tweens Spring Break Bash

BRYANT — Youth ages 8 to 12 are invited to an after-hours luau from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. The event will feature snacks, activities, games and more. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 847-2166.

March 20 and 21

Making Mosaics Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present a Making Mosaics two-day workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring old trinkets, stones and other materials to use in their finished piece of art. The cost of the class is $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (800) 366-4664.

March 21

Library Luau: Crafts

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to make crafts from 1-3 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Block Party

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to play with building blocks at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Alzheimer’s Association: Understanding and Responding

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Association will present a program titled Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chronicles of Yarnia

BENTON — Crafters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join the Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 22

101 Workshop: Garden Railroads

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present a gardening workshop at 10 a.m. in the Magnolia Room. The presentation will include information about the costs and labor associated with building a garden railway and a sampling of model train setups found at other botanical gardens and arboretums. Admission is free to members; garden admission applies for nonmembers. For more information or to make a reservation, call (800) 366-4664.

Workout Wednesday

BENTON — People of all skill levels are invited to a low-impact workout at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The workout will include stretching, walking, yoga and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Movie Day

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to watch a movie and eat popcorn at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 23

Sewing 101

BENTON — Youth ages 8 to 18 are invited to learn sewing basics at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Soils and Roses Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — Garvan Woodland Gardens will present a Soils and Roses Workshop with Bob Byers from 2-6 p.m. in the Magnolia Room. The cost is $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. For more information, call (800) 366-4664.

Library Luau: Movie Day

BRYANT — Children of all ages are invited to watch a movie at 1 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 24

Craft Adventure

BENTON — Children ages 3 to 12 are invited to make an animal out of coffee filters at 3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

DIY Day: Spring Fling

BRYANT — All ages are invited to make crafts and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 25

Bird Survey

BISMARCK — Henderson State University’s biology department will present a bird survey from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Simonson Biological Field Station. Orientation will begin at 6:30 a.m., and a continental breakfast will be provided, as well as lunch. The bird count will assist with the implementation of a wildlife management plan on 184 acres along the shore of DeGray Lake. For more information, contact James Engman at (870) 230-5314.

Ouachita Hosta and Shade Plant Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Ouachita Hosta and Shade Plant Society will meet at 10 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at Garvan Woodland Gardens. The speaker will be Janet Carson of the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service. A social will begin at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call Lin Johnson at (501) 318-0288 or (870) 942-6040.

Ongoing

Team Tesla Program

HOT SPRINGS — The Mid-America Science Museum is taking applications for its Team Tesla program. Designed for students ages 14 to 18 to assist them in developing leadership skills. The volunteers learn and develop their own understanding of science principles by assisting museum educators during summer camps and special events such as Tinkerfest, Tesla Fest, the Summer Science Smash and other educational programs. The deadline for applications is May 12. For more information, visit midamericamuseum.org, or contact Irene Perros at (501) 767-3461, ext. 122, or irenep@midamericamuseum.org.

Guest Artist Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Visual Arts will host an exhibit featuring guest artist Tony Smith through March 29 on the second floor of the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery in Moses-Provine Hall. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5559.

Abstract Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Department of Visual Arts will host six Arkansas artists for an abstract art exhibit through March 29 on the first floor of the Rosemary Gossett Adams Gallery in Moses-Provine Hall. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 245-5559.

Women’s History Month Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present the exhibit Nasty Woman through March 31 in the Russell Fine Arts Gallery. The display will focus on topics such as pay inequality, domestic violence, sexual assault, body image and gender stereotypes. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

Arkansas Women to Watch Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Arkansas Women to Watch: Organic Matters will be on display through March 31 at 625 Main St. The exhibit features work by four Arkansas women and includes photography, painting, drawing and mixed-media porcelain. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, visit ccahc.org.

Plant Collection

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will collect plant divisions and donations through March in preparation for their annual plant sale, to take place April 8 at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships and county-beautification projects. To arrange for a local Master Gardener to pick up plants, call Pat Treadway at (501) 282-7464 or Paula Morrison at (870) 275-5862. Plants may also be dropped off at the Hot Spring County Extension Office, 415 Smith St.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Upcoming

Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Concert

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra will present a concert at 3 p.m. March 26 in Anthony Chapel at Garvan Woodland Gardens. Admission is $35 for members and $50 for nonmembers. Seating is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information or tickets, call (800) 366-4664.

Youth Art Show

BENTON — The Art Association of Central Arkansas will host its 35th annual Youth Art Show on April 3-9 in the atrium area at Saline Memorial Hospital. An open house is set for 1-2:30 p.m. April 9. Twenty-nine schools from central Arkansas have been invited to participate in this event to showcase artwork from students in kindergarten through the 12th grade. Awards will be given. The entry deadline is April 1. For more information, teachers should visit sites.google.com/site/artassociationofcentralar or email artassociationofcentralar@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners Plant Sale

HOT SPRINGS — The Garland County Master Gardeners will host their annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 pm. April 29 at First Church of the Nazarene, 3804 Central Ave. The sale’s theme is Come Bee With Us. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Garland County Cooperative Extension Service, University of Arkansas, Division of Agriculture, at (501) 623-6841.

