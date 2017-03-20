Damage, arson attempt reported at North Little Rock parole office

Authorities are investigating damage caused to a parole office in North Little Rock by an assailant who also tried to set the facility on fire, police said.

Officers were called early Friday to the office at 2679 Pike Ave., where they found three windows and a glass door broken, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

The perpetrator also "attempted to set fire to the building using an unknown accelerant," the report said, noting a burnt piece of paper was recovered near the other damage.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.