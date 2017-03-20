Disaster aid available for four counties

Homeowners and renters in Jackson, Van Buren and White counties can apply for Arkansas Disaster Assistance in the aftermath of severe storms and tornadoes of Feb. 28.

Searcy County homeowners and renters who suffered damage from the severe storms and tornadoes of Feb. 28 or March 6 may be eligible, too.

People can call the Arkansas Disaster Assistance Hotline at (888) 683-2336 to verify eligibility and register. The call center will be open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and March 27-28. Online applications can be submitted at www.adem.arkansas.gov.

Assistance may be available for people whose primary residence is destroyed or uninhabitable and who had eligible uninsured losses. Vehicles, businesses, secondary homes, vacation homes, and outbuildings or sheds are not eligible for state assistance.

Assistance can include home repair, personal property, cleaning and sanitizing, and debris removal.

Information needed to apply: a phone number and email address, social security number, current mailing address, address of affected property, detailed damage description, and insurance information including policy number.

Metro on 03/20/2017