Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:08 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Field unveiled for Razorback-hosted Fayetteville Regional

This article was published today at 8:13 p.m.

hailey-garner-of-arkansas-dismounts-from-the-beam-against-missouri-on-friday-jan-13-2017-at-barnhill-arena-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANTHONY REYES

Hailey Garner of Arkansas dismounts from the beam against Missouri on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas' gymnastics team found out the trio of teams that will be joining it for the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday, April 1.

The Razorbacks were one of six predetermined hosts for the regionals, but found out No. 4 Utah, No. 9 Denver and No. 16 California will be joining them in two weeks during the selection show Monday afternoon.

Arkansas is ranked No. 27 in the country and is coming off an eighth-place finish at the SEC Championship on Saturday, when Hailey Garner earned All-SEC and freshman All-SEC recognition by scoring a 9.875 on uneven bars. Jessica Yamzon's 38.825 all-around showing also earned her freshman All-SEC honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Field unveiled for Razorback-hosted Fayetteville Regional

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online