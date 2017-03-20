Field unveiled for Razorback-hosted Fayetteville Regional

— Arkansas' gymnastics team found out the trio of teams that will be joining it for the Fayetteville Regional on Saturday, April 1.

The Razorbacks were one of six predetermined hosts for the regionals, but found out No. 4 Utah, No. 9 Denver and No. 16 California will be joining them in two weeks during the selection show Monday afternoon.

Arkansas is ranked No. 27 in the country and is coming off an eighth-place finish at the SEC Championship on Saturday, when Hailey Garner earned All-SEC and freshman All-SEC recognition by scoring a 9.875 on uneven bars. Jessica Yamzon's 38.825 all-around showing also earned her freshman All-SEC honors.