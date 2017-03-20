Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 11:52 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Police: Boyfriend robs 16-year-old of baby clothes at Little Rock motel

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 11:41 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


The boyfriend of a 16-year-old robbed her at gunpoint in their Little Rock motel room early Sunday, officials said.

Police were called to the Motel 6, 10524 W. Markham St., around 3:10 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old girl who said she had been robbed, according to a police report.

The girl told police her boyfriend woke her up, pointed a gun in her face and stole all of her clothes, her baby's clothes and her two cellphones. Then he left in a pink Impala or Malibu in an unknown direction, the victim told police.

The teen and her child were picked up from the motel by her cousin, police said.

The boyfriend has not been arrested as of Monday morning, according to online jail records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Boyfriend robs 16-year-old of baby clothes at Little Rock motel

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online