Police: Boyfriend robs 16-year-old of baby clothes at Little Rock motel

The boyfriend of a 16-year-old robbed her at gunpoint in their Little Rock motel room early Sunday, officials said.

Police were called to the Motel 6, 10524 W. Markham St., around 3:10 a.m. where they found a 16-year-old girl who said she had been robbed, according to a police report.

The girl told police her boyfriend woke her up, pointed a gun in her face and stole all of her clothes, her baby's clothes and her two cellphones. Then he left in a pink Impala or Malibu in an unknown direction, the victim told police.

The teen and her child were picked up from the motel by her cousin, police said.

The boyfriend has not been arrested as of Monday morning, according to online jail records.