Shooting leaves Arkansas man, 58, dead

A shooting in Helena-West Helena on Saturday left one man dead, police said.

Helena-West Helena police responded at 10:24 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South Sam Street, according to a release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

When police arrived, they found Stanley Scott, 58, of Helena-West Helena suffering from "gunshot injuries," the release said. A police department official said Scott had been shot multiple times.

Emergency medical personnel took Scott to Helena Regional Medical Center. Scott was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police detained and questioned a person of interest in the case, but the person was released by investigators, according to the release.

The release said police are not sure what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the killing, police said.

Metro on 03/20/2017