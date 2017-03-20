Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 9:20 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Shooting leaves Arkansas man, 58, dead

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A shooting in Helena-West Helena on Saturday left one man dead, police said.

Helena-West Helena police responded at 10:24 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 400 block of South Sam Street, according to a release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

When police arrived, they found Stanley Scott, 58, of Helena-West Helena suffering from "gunshot injuries," the release said. A police department official said Scott had been shot multiple times.

Emergency medical personnel took Scott to Helena Regional Medical Center. Scott was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police detained and questioned a person of interest in the case, but the person was released by investigators, according to the release.

The release said police are not sure what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made in the killing, police said.

Metro on 03/20/2017

Print Headline: Helena shooting leaves man, 58, dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Shooting leaves Arkansas man, 58, dead

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online