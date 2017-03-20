House fire in Arkansas leaves 1 person, 2 animals dead, authorities say

BENTONVILLE — One person was removed from a burning home in Siloam Springs on Sunday but later died, according to a news release.

Siloam Springs firefighters responded at 12:34 p.m. Sunday to a residential fire at 1769 E. Kenwood St., according to the release from the city of Siloam Springs.

Fire crews arrived on the scene in under five minutes and found flames coming out of a window of the single-story residence, according to the release. One person was being removed from the residence by bystanders as firefighters arrived, the release states.

Firefighters searched the home for other people but found none. Two dead animals were found inside the home, according to the release.

The female victim, who was not named, was treated on scene by emergency medical services personnel and transported to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville. She then was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo., but was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the release.