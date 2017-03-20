Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock parolee arrested after fleeing wreck; puppy, fake cash found in vehicle
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
State police say a Little Rock parolee was arrested Friday morning after he drove away from a wreck, then ran from his vehicle, leaving a puppy and fake cash inside.
Police arrested Jarvis Denzel Washington, 25, of Little Rock on 65th Street around 9:30 a.m. after an officer tried to keep him from leaving the scene of a crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.
Washington “sped away,” the report said, then jumped out of the vehicle and started running. His vehicle didn’t stop; police said it rolled forward and “destroyed a flower bed” at a gas station.
Authorities found a small puppy and several “fake cash bills” inside his vehicle.
Washington was arrested on a stretch of 65th Street between Lancaster and Butler Roads and was charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, cruelty to animals, first-degree criminal mischief and forgery.
He is on standard parole until 2020, according to an online database.
Washington is being held in the Pulaski County jail without bail. A court date has been set for April 25.
DoubleBlind says... March 20, 2017 at 12:17 p.m.
Is the puppy ok? Where was it taken?
