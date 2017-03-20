Man jailed in Feb. 12 shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A suspect in a Forrest City shooting death has been arrested after Fayetteville police said he punched and threatened to kill a witness for cooperating with investigators, according to a preliminary police report.

Bruce Heard, 25, of 128 Eula Ave. in Forrest City, was arrested in connection with allegations of intimidating a witness, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. He also was wanted in connection with first-degree murder, said Lt. Eric Varner, an investigator with the Forrest City Police Department.

Heard is a suspect in the Feb. 12 shooting death of Lavance Robinson, 35, Varner said.

Fayetteville police said Heard went to an apartment about 11:20 p.m. Wednesday where he confronted a woman who gave Forrest City police a recording that "incriminated Heard for murder," according to the preliminary report.

Heard grabbed her phone and punched her when she refused to unlock it, according to the report. During the confrontation, a Forrest City investigator called and spoke to Heard on speaker phone, according to the report. Heard was yelling at the woman "that she was the reason he was going to jail," the investigator told Fayetteville police.

When the woman left the apartment, Heard followed her and threatened to kill her, according to the preliminary report.

Fayetteville police arrested Heard about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on Curtis Avenue, according to the report.

Metro on 03/20/2017