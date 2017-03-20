Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 20, 2017, 2:10 p.m.

Police: Man painting Little Rock house robbed at gunpoint by assailant in Ninja Turtle mask

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 12:01 p.m.

Authorities are looking for a gunman who robbed a man while the victim was painting outside his Little Rock house Sunday night.

The 32-year-old victim told investigators he was painting the steps of his porch in the 1900 block of South Gaines Street around 8:40 p.m. when a man walked up behind him, pointed a gun at his head and told him to "keep painting," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The gunman — who was said to be wearing a Ninja Turtle mask, a dark-colored hoodie and blue jeans — demanded the victim's wallet but took only his iPhone after the victim told him the wallet was inside the house, the report said.

The robber ran south from the area. Police searched but did not locate the man.

