Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian president, awarded his people’s Medal of the Highest Honor to Rima Khalaf, an ex-U.N. official who was forced to resign over a report accusing Israel of forging an “apartheid regime.”

Brenda Carrillo, 23, said she and a friend dining at the Saint Marc restaurant in Huntington Beach, Calif., were among those asked by a waiter — who has been fired — to show proof of legal residency before being served.

Maggie MacDonnell, a schoolteacher who created programs to provide job mentorship and healthy meals in a remote Arctic village in Quebec, was awarded the annual $1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Keith Gregory, 54, faces charges after, London police said, he slashed a painting with what appeared to be a screwdriver at Britain’s National Gallery.

Peter Wyse Jackson, the Missouri Botanical Garden’s president, said “it isn’t every day” relics are uncovered in the way they were when two portraits — one of botanist George Engelmann, the other of Carl Linnaeus, known as the father of taxonomy — were found in a ceiling in the garden’s museum building, which was built in 1859 and has been closed to the public for more than 30 years but is being restored.

Hassan Aden, a former North Carolina police chief, said he’s disappointed in his country of 42 years after he was held at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, saying his 90-minute detention — which an officer said was because his name was used as an alias by someone on a watch list — was unreasonable.

Jose Montes, 24, the eldest of five sons of a New York Fire Department medic fatally struck by a stolen ambulance, urged friends and family to be humbled rather than sad in his mother’s memory, in remarks at the Bronx station where the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation said it was putting $100,000 into a trust for the sons, the youngest of whom is 7.

Michael Cass, a Houston detective, said authorities were trying to determine why it took three days for someone to report that there was a body in a bedroom in a home rented by three people.

Peggy Harrell, a Plano, Texas, Fire Department spokesman, said firefighters had to remove the top of a washing machine to pull out a stuck 13-year-old boy who, along with his friends, had decided to see if he could fit, an incident that the agency called in a tweet “extreme #springcleaning.”