Police: One killed overnight in Little Rock parking lot
This article was published today at 6:45 a.m.
Authorities in Little Rock are investigating an overnight homicide.
The Little Rock Police Department said one person was killed in a parking lot at 6420 Colonel Glenn Road. That address is listed online as a Kroger grocery store just west of University Avenue.
Police did not list a cause of death or the time of the killing, saying only that it happened overnight. Dispatch records show officers were called to a nearby address to investigate "unknown trouble" at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim's name has not been released and police said no suspect information was yet known.
