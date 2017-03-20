SpaceX capsule makes successful return

LOS ANGELES — A SpaceX capsule returned Sunday to Earth with a full load of space station science samples.

The Dragon cargo ship parachuted into the Pacific off the Southern California coast. Astronauts set it free from the International Space Station 5½ hours earlier.

The Dragon flew to the space station a month ago from the same Florida launchpad used for NASA’s Apollo moon shots. It delivered more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and carried back just as much in completed experiments and used equipment.

NASA’s other supplier, Orbital ATK, plans to launch its own supply ship Friday, also from Cape Canaveral, Fla. That one, however, burns up on re-entry.

The space station is home to a Frenchman, two Americans and three Russians.

Judge says travel-ban ruling is clear

HONOLULU — A federal judge on Sunday rejected the U.S. government’s request to clarify his temporary order blocking President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson said nothing was unclear about his order and that the government can’t ask for a distinction that officials failed to make in earlier briefs and arguments, according to online court records.

Watson issued the temporary restraining order Wednesday in response to a lawsuit from the state of Hawaii, concluding that there was “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus” behind the travel ban.

Two days later, the Justice Department asked Watson to clarify that the order only applied to the ban on travel from six majority Muslim countries and not a global freeze on refugees entering the United States.

Watson asked federal officials and Hawaii on Sunday how they want to proceed regarding a possible extension of his order.

Trump has called the Hawaii ruling an example of “unprecedented judicial overreach” and has indicated that it will be appealed.

Similar cases are being heard in federal courts in Washington state and Maryland. In all, more than a half dozen states are trying to block the travel ban.

Suspicious car halted near White House

WASHINGTON — A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a car that was deemed suspicious has been detained by the U.S. Secret Service.

The car was stopped Saturday night about a quarter-mile from the White House.

The Secret Service said it is investigating. It hasn’t said what caused the car to be considered suspicious.

President Donald Trump wasn’t at the White House because he and his family were spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

Earlier Saturday, someone jumped a low metal barrier just outside a White House fence. About a week earlier a man breached an outer perimeter fence and scaled a vehicle gate to gain entry to the White House grounds.

Louisiana deputy slain; suspect wounded

BATON ROUGE — A sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana is dead after being shot late Saturday near a movie theater in Baton Rouge, police said Sunday.

East Baton Rouge sheriff’s office Deputy Shawn Anderson was rushed to a hospital after being shot while on duty, spokesman Casey Rayborn Hicks said in a news release. Anderson, 43, was conducting an investigation with another deputy at a strip mall near the AMC movie theater when the shooting occurred.

Louisiana State Police spokesman Bryan Lee told local media that the deputies were not responding to a call for service. Hicks told The New Orleans Advocate that the Louisiana State Police would investigate the shooting.

A suspect was shot and injured and taken to a hospital, but the person’s condition was unavailable. Authorities did not release the person’s identity.

Anderson began working at the East Baton Rouge sheriff’s office in 1999. He was presented the Life Saving Award in 2010 for rescuing a woman on Old Mississippi River Bridge and was recognized for serving more than 60 high-risk warrants in 2013 as part of a SWAT team with no injuries or shots fired. He also delivered a baby on the side of the road last year.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the family and friends of the fallen deputy and all the brave men and women in law enforcement who risk their own safety every single day to protect the communities they serve,” acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Carl Dabadie asked for prayers for Anderson’s family.

A Section on 03/20/2017