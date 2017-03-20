Pet fair in Sherwood scheduled April 22

Sherwood Animal Services will have its annual Pet Fair and Fundraiser next month to raise money for its programs and to help purchase a mobile adoption vehicle.

The Pet Fair also aims to promote responsible pet ownership and provide information for keeping pets healthy, as well as to promote adoption of abandoned and homeless shelter animals, according to a news release about the event.

The Pet Fair is free and open to the public. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 at the shelter, 6500 North Hills Blvd.

A silent auction will be held to benefit the pets at the Sherwood Animal Shelter.

All proceeds from the silent auction will go toward funding a mobile adoption vehicle, needed by the shelter to take the animals to community events to create more adoption opportunities, the news release said.

Vendors are invited to reserve booths at the event. Donations of products or gift certificates also are welcomed, the news release said.

Proceeds from vendor booths will benefit medical and other needs of the animals at the shelter, the release said.

The Pet Fair and silent auction is the animal shelter's main fundraiser each year.

More information and booth reservations are available by calling the Sherwood Animal Shelter at (501) 834-2287.

