Central Arkansas man accused of choking woman, hitting her daughter, police say

A central Arkansas man was arrested early Thursday after a woman told police that he had choked her, pulled a gun and hit both her and her daughter in the face, according to a police report.

Police were told that Kenon Marquis Saine, 21, “used both hands” to choke the victim while he was on top of her, a Sherwood Police Department arrest report said.

Saine was also accused of pointing a gun at the woman's head and hitting her and her daughter, who is a minor.

Police found Saine in a silver Mazda in the parking lot of 121 E. Manson Road in Sherwood, the report said. Authorities said they found a gun in the glove compartment of the car.

Saine was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a family member as well as charges of second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery and carrying a prohibited weapon.

Saine was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he bonded out, according to an online database. A court date has been set for May 2.