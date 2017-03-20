Home / Latest News /
Central Arkansas man accused of choking woman, hitting her daughter, police say
A central Arkansas man was arrested early Thursday after a woman told police that he had choked her, pulled a gun and hit both her and her daughter in the face, according to a police report.
Police were told that Kenon Marquis Saine, 21, “used both hands” to choke the victim while he was on top of her, a Sherwood Police Department arrest report said.
Saine was also accused of pointing a gun at the woman's head and hitting her and her daughter, who is a minor.
Police found Saine in a silver Mazda in the parking lot of 121 E. Manson Road in Sherwood, the report said. Authorities said they found a gun in the glove compartment of the car.
Saine was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault on a family member as well as charges of second-degree domestic battery, third-degree domestic battery and carrying a prohibited weapon.
Saine was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he bonded out, according to an online database. A court date has been set for May 2.
