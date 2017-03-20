Police identify 2 hospitalized after fatal wreck in Arkansas Wal-Mart parking lot

BENTONVILLE — Two people were in a Missouri hospital Monday after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rogers Wal-Mart on Sunday.

Joshua Smith, 27, and Ashley Grishby, 27, both of Bentonville, were hit by a 2006 Ford Focus as they walked toward the store, according to Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department.

Foster identified the car’s driver as Fredrick Guidry, 79, of Lowell. Medics from the Rogers Fire Department assessed Guidry, but he was dead before their arrival, Foster said.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the Wal-Mart at 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Foster said Guidry’s vehicle collided with a pole and stopped in front of the store.

Smith and Grishby were airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Mo., Foster said.