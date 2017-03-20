Home / Latest News /
Police: Man arrested on DUI charge after found passed out in McDonald's drive-thru
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:49 p.m.
DOVER, Del. — Police say a Delaware man was picked up on his third driving-under-the-influence arrest after he was found passed out in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's restaurant.
Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman, a Dover police spokesman, said in a news release that 21-year-old Octavio Lopez-Hernandez of Dover was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday after police were called to the restaurant.
Lopez-Hernandez was taken into custody without incident and charged with third offense DUI, a felony.
Lopez-Hernandez was being held behind bars with bond set at $5,000. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Man arrested on DUI charge after found passed out in McDonald's drive-thru
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.