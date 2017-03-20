Police: North Little Rock teen broke into car at towing lot, stole clothes

A North Little Rock teen was charged with breaking or entering and criminal trespass Sunday night after he jumped a fence, broke into the trunk of a car and took some clothes, police say.

Authorities responded to a report of a black male inside Phillips Brothers Towing at 3717 Harold Road around 8 p.m. Sunday, a North Little Rock Police Department report said.

Police found and detained Keon Lewis, 18, on the south end of Harold Road, according to the report.

Authorities watched video of the break-in and saw that a male with gray light-colored pants and a red long-sleeved shirt or jacket hopped the fence at the towing company, ran across the lot to a silver Nissan Sentra and opened its trunk. The male carried the clothes to the fence, threw them over and left the lot.

The report said that Lewis was “clearly identifiable" based off clothing in the video.

Police said Lewis was wearing gray sweatpants and a red sweater when he was arrested.

Lewis was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning, and his bail is set at $15,500.