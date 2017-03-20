21-year-old found unconscious, beaten in Little Rock apartment, police say; boyfriend accused

A woman was found unconscious and beaten inside her Little Rock apartment early Sunday, police said.

Police arrived at an apartment complex on Green Mountain Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found a 21-year-old woman unconscious but still breathing on her bedroom floor.

A witness said that he and the woman were returning from a trip to the store when a man "came out of nowhere," grabbed the 21-year-old and started beating her, the report said. The woman has "terrible" swelling on her left eye and most of her wig was ripped out, police said.

When she woke up, the victim told police that she felt pain in her ribs, knees and back and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man accused in the assault, 26-year-old Trevis Holmes of North Little Rock, is reportedly the victim's boyfriend. Police went to his home but were unable to locate him.

Online records show Holmes was put on four years of probation starting in March 2015 after he pleaded guilty to possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of schedule VI controlled substances.

Holmes was arrested Feb. 17 after a probation revocation, records show. He was not listed on the current Pulaski County jail inmate roster as of Monday morning.