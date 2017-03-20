AT THE POST

DAY 41 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5.500

TOTAL HANDLE $2,517,133

ON-TRACK HANDLE $410.089

PICK-5 PAYOUT $1,591.45

REBEL ROUNDUP

Undefeated Malagacy boarded an afternoon flight back to trainer Todd Pletcher’s South Florida base at Palm Beach Downs after winning Saturday’s Grade II $900,000 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Malagacy, the second choice at 3-1 in the Rebel field of 11, won in his debut around two turns after two sprints at Gulfstream Park. The plan is for the son of 2011 winner Shackleford is to return to Oaklawn for the Arkansas Derby April 15, Pletcher said after the race.

Trainer Ron Moquett said fourthplace finisher Petrov will be considered for the Grade II $1 million Blue Grass Stakes April 8 at Keeneland and the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn. “I’m going to do what’s best for him,” Moquett said, adding he’d “like to stay here.”

Rebel fifth-place finisher Silver Dust will be pointed for the Arkansas Derby, trainer Randy Morse said Sunday morning, noting the 1 1/8-mile distance should benefit the gray son Tapit. Silver Dust was beaten 3¼ lengths under Corey Lanerie, who also rode the colt to a fourth-place finish in the Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 20.

Rebel runner-up Sonneteer shipped back to his southern California base for trainer Keith Desormeaux. Assistant trainer Julie Clark said there is a good chance Sonneteer will return for the Arkansas Derby.

Bob Baffert-trained American Anthem, who was the 3-5 favorite in the Rebel field but finished next to last, flew back to California. His future plans are unknown.

Uncontested will target shorter races after fading in the final quarter-mile to finish eighth in the Rebel, trainer Wayne Catalano said Sunday morning. Following a record-setting wireto-wire victory in the Smarty Jones Stakes, Uncontested finished sixth as the Southwest favorite after surrendering the lead turning for home.

Rebel third-place finisher Untrapped and Rebel sixth Looking at Lee could both run in the Arkansas Derby, though trainer Steve Asmussen said it’s possible Looking at Lee will go to the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 8.Untrapped is the 7th spot on the Road to the Derby leaderboard with 34 points after his finish Saturday. Looking at Lee earned no points Saturday, and slipped to 19th place with his 12 points earned previously. There are 20 berths up for grabs in the Kentucky Derby starting gate on the first Saturday in May. “I’m a little disappointed with Lookin At Lee’s race. I thought he would run sharper because he had trained well.”