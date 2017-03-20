QB Baker Mayfield will practice with Sooners this spring despite arrest in Arkansas

NORMAN, Okla. — Baker Mayfield will practice this spring as Oklahoma assesses the fallout from the star quarterback's arrest in Arkansas last month, coach Bob Stoops said Monday.

Speaking at a news conference the day before the Sooners were scheduled to begin spring practice, Stoops said any internal discipline for Mayfield won't be determined until the situation is "complete, every part of it."

Police in Fayetteville arrested the 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist in the early hours of Feb. 25. They said Mayfield first walked, than tried to run away before being tackled by an officer following an altercation. Mayfield was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

"Very disappointed that Baker put himself in that situation," Stoops said in his first public comments about Mayfield's arrest. "As you know, it's still ongoing to we won't determine anything until it's been complete. He'll go out and practice tomorrow."

Stoops said Mayfield is "very hurt that he put himself in that position as well. I'm sure it's hurt him. It's embarrassed him. But he can overcome it and I'm sure he will as he moves forward."