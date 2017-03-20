Senate hearings get underway on Trump Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON — Thirteen months after Antonin Scalia's death created a vacancy on the Supreme Court, hearings are getting underway on President Donald Trump's nominee to replace him.

Judge Neil Gorsuch, 49, is a respected, highly credentialed and conservative member of the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. His nomination has been cheered by Republicans and praised by some left-leaning legal scholars, and Democrats head into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings Monday divided over how hard to fight him.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, emphasized Gorsuch's commitment to the Constitution's separation of powers and judicial independence. "Fortunately for every American, we have before us today a nominee whose body of professional work is defined by an unfailing commitment to these principles. His grasp on the separation of powers —including judicial independence — enlivens his body of work," Grassley said in prepared remarks ahead of the hearing.

The hearings give Democratic senators a chance to press Gorsuch on issues like judicial independence, given Trump's attacks on the judiciary, as well as what they view as Gorsuch's own history of siding with corporations in his 10 years on the bench.

The first day of the hearings Monday will feature opening statements from senators and Gorsuch himself. Questioning will begin Tuesday, and votes in committee and on the Senate floor are expected early next month.

"Judge Gorsuch may act like a neutral, calm judge, but his record and his career clearly show that he harbors a right-wing, pro-corporate special interest agenda," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said at a recent news conference featuring sympathetic plaintiffs Gorsuch had ruled against. One was a truck driver who claimed he'd been fired for abandoning his truck when it broke down in the freezing cold.

