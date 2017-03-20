Style: Channeling the past — a look back at TV history

“I feel like such a dinosaur when I try to watch TV these days,” the woman's email said. “Thank goodness for Andy Griffith reruns on TV Land,” Michael Storey writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

Storey feels her pain. It’s the frustration of many baby boomers (she’s 70) who grew up simply with only three TV channels and find today’s dizzying array of choices — in programming and platforms — overwhelming.

Join Storey for a look back at our remarkable journey alongside TV.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.